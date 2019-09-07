LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of TTD traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.13. The company had a trading volume of 964,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.77, for a total transaction of $2,477,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,675.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,124 shares of company stock worth $132,084,431. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

