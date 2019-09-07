Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Major Shareholder Clinic Carilion Sells 48,953 Shares of Stock

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 48,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $328,474.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Clinic Carilion sold 191,400 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $1,198,164.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Clinic Carilion sold 136,899 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $872,046.63.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Clinic Carilion sold 100,000 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $624,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 29,768 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $179,203.36.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Clinic Carilion sold 100,000 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $603,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Clinic Carilion sold 79,305 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $442,521.90.

On Monday, August 12th, Clinic Carilion sold 83,861 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $470,460.21.

On Thursday, August 8th, Clinic Carilion sold 54,495 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $286,098.75.

On Thursday, August 1st, Clinic Carilion sold 45,505 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $242,996.70.

On Monday, July 29th, Clinic Carilion sold 17,178 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $86,233.56.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 523,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,695. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

