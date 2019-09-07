Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $80,562.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

