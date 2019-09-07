Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Health by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

