Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading Down 38.6%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price fell 38.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.59, 29,144,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 792% from the average session volume of 3,267,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several brokerages have commented on MNK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after buying an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 840,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,056,636 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

