Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,881,440.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Markel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Markel by 3.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,160.18. 25,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,665. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,061.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

