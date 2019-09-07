Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Masco stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,965. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 30.7% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Masco by 92.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

