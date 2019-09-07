Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mateon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

