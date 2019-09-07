Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.52

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.52 and traded as low as $57.03. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 342,950 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,512,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,484,000 after purchasing an additional 993,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 345,063 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,246,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 503,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.