Max Property Group Trading Down 25.3% This Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

