Maxim Group Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARDS. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.71.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.22% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.