MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $51,875.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 388,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after buying an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,131,000 after buying an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

