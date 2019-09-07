MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $391,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,597 shares of company stock worth $19,452,252. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,500. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.