MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 85 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 7.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,807,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,822,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,082,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,154 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,946,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,077,761,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,225,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,973,611,000 after acquiring an additional 498,181 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. 14,969,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,808. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,867,272 shares of company stock valued at $345,068,727. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

