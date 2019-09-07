Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 5.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $696,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.