Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.62.

NASDAQ MDLA traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34. Medallia has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

