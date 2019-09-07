Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Million

Analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post $16.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the lowest is $15.91 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year sales of $63.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $64.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.08 million, with estimates ranging from $69.15 million to $71.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,902,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,510,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $578,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,000 shares of company stock worth $941,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC remained flat at $$4.44 during trading on Wednesday. 14,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

