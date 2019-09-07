MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGTX. ValuEngine lowered MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

