Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.15 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $42.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $42.89 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $147.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.90 million, with estimates ranging from $158.40 million to $165.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 10,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $766,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $752,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.