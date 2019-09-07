Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $42.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $42.89 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $147.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.90 million, with estimates ranging from $158.40 million to $165.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 10,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $766,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $752,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

