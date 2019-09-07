Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.