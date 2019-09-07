Metal Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003671 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and Binance. Metal has a market cap of $18.93 million and $8.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network, Tidex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

