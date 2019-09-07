Metals X (ASX:MLX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.20. Metals X shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,067,423 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.25.

Metals X Company Profile (ASX:MLX)

Metals X Limited engages in the operation of tin and copper mines in Australia. The company is also involved in the exploration and development of base metals projects. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Nifty Copper Operations, Maroochydore Copper Project, and Wingellina Nickel Project segments.

