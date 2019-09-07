Michael Earl Campbell Sells 124 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total value of $69,415.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $131,250.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.09. The company had a trading volume of 360,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.29. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $567.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

