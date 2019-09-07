Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,530 at UBS Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,812.71 ($23.69).

MCRO opened at GBX 1,093.60 ($14.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,552.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,827.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,026.60 ($13.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 46.66 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total value of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

