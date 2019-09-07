Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $6.04. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,663 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBOT. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

