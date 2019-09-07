Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Microvision during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microvision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVIS remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 312,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

