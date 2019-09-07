Mincoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,217.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 37% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $74,217.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mincoin has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00665851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,796,005 coins. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

