Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $79.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

