Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 164,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

SGMO opened at $10.62 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

