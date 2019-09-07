Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in News by 11.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. News Corp has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $266,610.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $427,609.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,462.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

