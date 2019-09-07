Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,146 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

