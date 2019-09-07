Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.