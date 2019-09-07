Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Holdings Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Monotype Imaging comprises about 11.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 9.54% of Monotype Imaging worth $66,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 54.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE remained flat at $$19.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 354,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

