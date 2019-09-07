Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

MPAA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 149,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Motorcar Parts of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

