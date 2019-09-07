Motorcar Parts of America’s (MPAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $177,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

