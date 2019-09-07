Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,389,000 after purchasing an additional 945,913 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,004,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,350,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,112,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,401,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $37.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.59%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

