MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. MRC Global reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 2,816,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Investors Research Corp raised its position in MRC Global by 50.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.