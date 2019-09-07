M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $381,662. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of IFF traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,493. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

