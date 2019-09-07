M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 2,624,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.