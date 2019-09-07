M&T Bank Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1,427.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,186.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 856,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,388. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

