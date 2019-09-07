M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,740,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

TEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

