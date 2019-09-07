M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 103.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.19. The stock had a trading volume of 244,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

