M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after acquiring an additional 538,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 331,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 148,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 119,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 579,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

