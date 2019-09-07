M&T Bank Corp Sells 539 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Boylan sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.22, for a total transaction of $382,869.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,280.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total value of $2,811,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,453 shares of company stock worth $12,679,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.17. 163,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,132. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

