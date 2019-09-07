MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

MTNOY stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from MTN GRP LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

