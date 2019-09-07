MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, UEX, Cashierest and IDEX. In the last week, MVL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $215,360.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

