Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Myomo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

MYO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 17,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,380. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

