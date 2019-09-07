Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 214,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

