National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) CEO Buys $99,495.00 in Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) CEO Nick A. Caporella acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 872,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Beverage by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 446,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in National Beverage by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,734 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

