National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.